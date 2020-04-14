President Trump said Tuesday that he will work with all 50 governors to reopen their states individually from the coronavirus crisis, some possibly before May 1.

“The plans to reopen the country are close to being finalized,” Mr. Trump announced in the White House Rose Garden. “And we will soon be sharing details and new guidelines with everybody. I will be speaking to all 50 governors, very shortly. We’re counting on the governors to do a great job.”

The plan appears to be a concession to a budding power struggle with at least 10 governors, nine of them Democrats, who embarked on their own plans this week to reopen schools and businesses in their states on their own timetables.

The president announced a long list of business leaders and economists who are working with him to implement a plan. He said the federal government will take a more involved role with some of the harder-hit states.

“I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening, in a very powerful way, a reopening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate,” Mr. Trump said. “Some can open very, very shortly, if not immediately.”

He said certain states “are in much different condition” than others such as hotspots like New York and New Jersey.

“Actually there are over 20 that are in extremely good shape,” Mr. Trump said. “And we think we’re going to be able to get them open fairly quickly, and then others will follow the federal government. We’ll be watching them very closely. And we’ll be there to help. We’ll be there to help in many different ways.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.