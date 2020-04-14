U.S. Food and Drugs Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn on Tuesday said it’s important to conduct further testing on the efficacy of an anti-malaria drug President Trump has touted as a potential game-changer in the fight against the coronavirus.

“There are some reports that hydroxychloroquine has some effectiveness in this disease,” Dr. Hahn said on “Fox & Friends.” “They aren’t definitive yet, but that’s why these clinical trials are so important.”

Dr. Hahn complimented South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who on Monday announced a statewide clinical trial to determine the effectiveness of the drug in treating and preventing COVID-19, the diseased caused by the new coronavirus.

“I think it’s important to point out that the evidence supports performing these trials to ask the question,” Dr. Hahn said. “Dr. [Anthony] Fauci’s institute at the NIH has started a fairly large-scale trial as well, and we really look forward to seeing those data to look at the safety and the efficacy of this approach.”

Mr. Trump has repeatedly touted the potential benefits of taking hydroxychloroquine, potentially in combination with certain antibiotics or zinc, for COVID-19 patients.

He even suggested at one point he might take the drug himself as a preventative measure in consultation with his doctors.

Some health experts have cautioned against jumping to conclusions and have warned of potential side effects. A recent study in Brazil on chloroquine, a similar drug, had to be stopped early in one group of patients after some had developed heart rhythm problems.

