Businesses, shops and schools are reopening in a handful of cities across Europe, despite warnings from experts that prematurely lifting social restrictions could cause a resurgence or coronavirus cases.

Spain, Italy and Austria on Tuesday allowed some businesses to open their doors and allow some people to return to work. But the World Health Organization has issued a new warning that the number of COVID-19 cases around the world has “certainly” not hit its peak.

Denmark is beginning to reopen schools for young children, and Poland is expected to lift some economic restrictions by Sunday, according to the BBC. France, meanwhile, has extended its restrictions until May 11.

“The overall world outbreak, 90% of cases are coming from Europe and the United States of America. So we are certainly not seeing the peak yet,” said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris during a briefing Tuesday.

An internal memo sent by the European Commission to governments within the European Union, and viewed by the BBC, said that even phasing out waves of reopening businesses would “unavoidably lead to a corresponding increase in new cases.”

In Austria, which has seen 14,146 confirmed cases, 384 deaths, and 7,633 recoveries from the virus, allowed thousands of garden stores and small shops to reopen but with strict guidelines to continue implementing social distancing rules. Austria has a population of 8.8 million.

While bars and restaurants in Spain will not reopen until at least April 26, some construction and manufacturing companies have been allowed to reopen after weeks of closure in an effort to reduce the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The country, which has been one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus, on Tuesday reported its lowest increase in new cases since March 20.

Spain has reported 172,541 confirmed cases, 18,056 deaths, and 67,504 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Spain has a population of 46.9 million.

Several regions in Italy have begun to allow small book stores, paper stores, and children’s shops to reopen after seeing a drop in new cases and fatalities, but have mandated they implement strict social distancing measures.

However, most northern cities that have been more impacted by the virus, including Lombardy where the virus in the country is believed to have originated, have opted to keep all shops closed.

Italy has reported 159,516 confirmed cases, 20,465 deaths, and 35,435 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Italy has a population of 60.3 million.

