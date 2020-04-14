McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - A man who escaped last week from a minimum security state prison in McAlester has been captured, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Jeremiah Hobbs, 40, was arrested Monday following a traffic stop by law enforcement officers in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

The department said Hobbs disappeared last Thursday after walking away from the unfenced facility.

Corrections said a woman identified as Hobbs’ girlfriend was also arrested during the traffic stop on a warrant for harboring a fugitive.

Hobbs was serving an eight-year sentence for burglary and now faces a potential felony escape charge, the department said.

Court documents don’t list an attorney to speak on Hobbs‘ behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.