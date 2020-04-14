Ensuring military members maintained regulation haircuts after barber shops were shuttered across the country wasn’t the most pressing issue Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was forced to contend with as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

But, a video of Marines waiting in a line for a haircut at Camp Pendleton, Calif., has prompted criticism of what some consider an emphasis among the top military brass on minor issues during an international health crisis.

During a Tuesday press conference at the Pentagon, a reporter pointedly asked Mr. Esper if he had ever considered consulting a lance corporal “who can tell you all the useless things Marines do that put their lives in danger during a pandemic.”

“What do you want? Do you want me to issue instructions on haircuts? Is that what you want?” Mr. Esper said. “That’s something I would not have thought of putting into guidance — a haircut policy.”

Mr. Esper has routinely stressed his preference for pushing authority down to the lowest level whenever possible rather than establish exclusive top-down rule from the E-Ring at the Pentagon.

“I’d like to know whether you think it’s mission essential for Marines to get a haircut during a pandemic,” he was again asked.

Mr. Esper said he could imagine a scenario with military haircuts being temporarily curtailed, prompting Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to jump into the conversation.

“Don’t take that as guidance yet — there are a lot of ways to do haircuts,” said Gen. Milley, who seemed to indicate he’s been cutting his own hair of late.

The Chairman said he supports Marines having proper haircuts, saying such requirements have been a tradition in the military for several years. He said maintaining standards of discipline is what allowed Marines in the past to win major combat victories, like the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

“It may seem superficial to some, but getting a haircut is part of that discipline,” Gen. Milley said.

