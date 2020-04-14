ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) - An appeal filed by a former Massachusetts police sergeant who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges was rejected.

Attleboro Sgt. Richard Woodhead’s request for his conviction to be thrown out was denied after a federal magistrate said it had no merit and missed the deadline, The Sun Chronicle reported Monday.

Woodhead, 57, also failed to show that his lawyers were ineffective, U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan wrote in a 21-page report.

The former sergeant filed the appeal in January, citing that federal prosecutors entrapped him and that he was only engaging in a fantasy.

He pleaded guilty in August 2017 in federal court in Providence and received a five-year sentence.

A previous appeal was denied in September 2019 because it was also not filed in a timely fashion.

He pleaded guilty to communicating with a federal agent posing as an 8-year-old girl’s stepfather in an attempt to get nude photos of the girl.

