The Justice Department intervened Tuesday to help a Mississippi church that filed a lawsuit after local police broke up a “drive-in service” and fined attendees, declaring churches have as at least as much right to operate as essential businesses.

In a federal court filing, the Justice Department said targeting the service “strongly suggests that the city’s actions targeted religious conduct.”

“This case raises issues of national public importance regarding the interplay between the government’s compelling interest in protecting public health and safety from COVID-19 and citizens’ fundamental right to free exercise of religion,” the department said in what’s known as a statement of interest.

Temple Baptist Church in Greenville last week filed a lawsuit saying the city ran afoul of its rights to freedom of speech and religious expression.

The Justice Department went further alleging the city and Mayor Errick Simmons singled out churches with restrictions not imposed on other entities the state deemed as essential services.

“According to the city ‘ALL’ businesses and industries deemed essential by state and federal orders’ may continue operations … and the state has designated churches such as the one here as essential,” the filing said. “Nevertheless, the city barred the church from holding services even if the church adheres to CDC and Mississippi COVID-19 guidelines for essential operations.”

On April 7, Greenville issued an executive order banning in-person and drive-in church services to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The executive order was invoked the next day to disperse Temple Baptist’s drive-in service, held in its parking lot.

Attendees were required to stay inside their cars with the windows rolled up, listening to music and a sermon on an FM radio station. Temple Baptist also posted notices for churchgoers to stay in their cars with their windows rolled up.

Greenville Police dispersed the service and issued a total of $500 in fines to churchgoers.

The Justice Department argued the city’s ban unfairly targets religion because motorists can sit at drive-in restaurants with their windows down, but not a church service with their windows up.

“If proven, these facts establish a free exercise violation unless the city demonstrates its actions are neutral and apply generally to non-religious and religious institutions or satisfies the demanding strict scrutiny standard,” the filing read.

First Liberty, the nonprofit legal organization dedicated to defending the rights of churches, is representing Temple Baptist Church. Jeremy Dys, an attorney for First Liberty, said he welcomes the Justice Department’s involvement.

“We hope that the DOJ’s interest will convince Mayor Errick Simmons that his order banning drive-in church is illegal and unconstitutional,” he said. “Further, it should convince him to withdraw before sending the Greenville Police again to intimidate those gathering Thursday night.”

• James Varney contributed to this story.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.