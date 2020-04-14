JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a death row inmate’s appeal for post-conviction relief that raised questions about the effectiveness of his counsel.

Vincent McFadden was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for killing Leslie Addison in St. Louis County in 2003.

McFadden appealed, questioning his lawyers’ decisions during the guilt, penalty and post-conviction phases of his case. His complaints include that his attorneys didn’t order scans of his brain to present as evidence in court.

A circuit court ruled against McFadden’s appeal, and the Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday agreed with the lower court ruling.

This wasn’t his first appeal, and it wasn’t clear if McFadden will appeal again. An Associated Press request for comment to his attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday.

