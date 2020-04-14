D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has temporarily allowed medical marijuana dispensaries to provide delivery and curbside pickup options.

Miss Bowser and the D.C. Department of Health on Tuesday announced the emergency rule, which takes effect immediately and will remain in effect until 45 days after the public health emergency is over, or in 120 days, whichever comes first.

“This patient-centric, emergency rulemaking is necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of District residents, and is similar to what other states are putting in place to continue access to medical marijuana,” the mayor’s office said in a press release.

Medical marijuana dispensaries are essential businesses as health care facilities, under the mayor’s order.

