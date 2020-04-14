Multiple sources who were privy to a Democratic Party caucus call say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lamented President Trump as “almost sinful” for his push to reopen the economy.

Politico reported Monday that insiders provided details of the California Democrat’s frustration with the commander in chief’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The more misrepresentations he puts out there, the more it obscures the truth,” Mrs. Pelosi told Democrats. “We have to insist upon the truth — what they’re saying is not knowledge, is not facts, is not real.”

Mr. Trump has been transparent in his desire to open the U.S. economy as soon as possible, given the multitude of factors he and the “Opening Our Country” task force must consider.

“A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly,” he tweeted Monday.

Politico’s sources said Mrs. Pelosi was adamant about countering the president’s messaging on the subject.

“We cannot let them lie about it,” she told caucus members, sources told Politico.

….It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

