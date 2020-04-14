Paul Manafort, who served as President Trump’s 2016 campaign chairman, has asked for an early release from prison because of his health issues and the threat of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter Monday to the Bureau of Prisons, Manafort’s lawyers said he was at “high risk” of a coronavirus infection because of his “age and preexisting health conditions.”

Manafort, who was convicted of financial fraud in 2018 and pleaded guilty to other crimes in a separate case, suffers from high blood pressure, liver disease and respiratory aliments, his attorneys wrote. He is currently taking 11 prescription medications to manage his health issues.

“These medications as well as Mr. Manafort’s health history make plain that Mr. Manafort is at a significantly higher risk for serious illness or death,” his lawyers wrote.

“Indeed, CDC guidelines provide that individuals who are 65 years and older as well those with serious heart conditions and respiratory illnesses are at a higher risk from COVID-19, including death,” the letter continued.

Manafort attorneys Todd Blanche and Kevin Downing asked that their client finish his sentence from home. They also proposed Manafort could serve his sentence at home “for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The attorneys asked that Manafort serve his confinement with his wife in a three-bedroom apartment in Northern Virginia. Manafort had owned multiple homes, including several high-dollar abodes in the New York City area. However, he has surrendered more than $20 million in assets because of the criminal charges.

Mr. Downing and Mr. Blanche said transferring Manafort to his Virginia apartment “will not increase — and likely decrease — his risk of contracting the potentially fatal disease.”

Manafort, 71, is serving a 7½-year sentence at a federal prison complex in Loretto, Pennsylvania. He is scheduled for release in November 2024 and has served 25 percent of his sentence since entering prison in June 2018.

Attorney General William P. Barr last month urged prison officials to move nonviolent offenders over the age of 60 to home confinement to slow the spread of the coronavirus in federal prisons. Although most prisoners would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine before being released.

Mr. Barr ordered prison officials to focus on the facilities where there have been coronavirus outbreaks. So far, there have been no reported coronavirus cases at FCI Loretto, where Manafort is locked up.

But Manafort’s attorneys say, “It is only a matter of time before the infection spreads to staff and inmates.”

Manafort in 2018 was convicted by a federal jury in Virginia of tax fraud and other financial crimes. He later pleaded guilty in a Washington, D.C., federal court to conspiracy charges revolving around undeclared foreign lobbying work he did on behalf of Ukrainian political figures.

