The Department of Defense is cracking down on the popular Zoom video conference application even while encouraging teleworking for employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

For security reasons, the Pentagon requires the workforce to only use platforms that have been approved when conducting official business, authorities said.

Department of Defense “users may not host meetings using Zoom’s free or commercial offerings,” Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Carver said in a statement to The Washington Times.

However, “Zoom for Government” has been issued provisional authorization that allows Department of Defense officials to approve its use for publicly releasable information that hasn’t been categorized as “For Official Use Only.”

“Certain applications that are available through the Defense Information System Agency on its Personal Use Mobility Apps site may be approved for non-mission purposes such as training sessions or a collaboration session with someone in industry,” Lt. Col. Carver said.

