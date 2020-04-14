MINOT, N.D. (AP) - Court records show that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for a man charged as an accomplice to a fatal shooting in Minot.

Michael Dennis II, 25, is due in North Central District Court Wednesday.

He’s charged in connection with the January 12 death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens and the attempted murder of 28-year-old Patrick Bost.

Dennis has been held in custody at the Ward County Jail since he turned himself in on Jan. 29.

Minot Daily News reports police responding to a traffic crash near the Minot State University Dome found the driver of the vehicle, Stephens, had been shot. Bost was a passenger.

Donald Cooper Jr., 27, is charged with the murder. A third co-defendant, Marcus Lee, recently pleaded guilty to being an accomplice to murder.

