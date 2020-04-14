STANWOOD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state driver was arrested on drunken driving charges after authorities accuse him of crashing into a tree, killing the passenger, deputies said.

The Snohomish County deputies responded to a report of a serious crash in north Stanwood on Monday around 3:40 p.m., KOMO-TV reported Monday.

The driver was found seriously injured after being ejected from the car and a female passenger was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

A Snohomish County medical examiner later identified the woman as 20-year-old Ceanna J. Diller.

The driver was taken to a Mount Vernon hospital where authorities said he told detectives that he drank four beers before the crash, and swerved off the road to avoid hitting a small animal.

Investigators believe the driver was going about 80 mph (129 kph) on a street with a posted 35 mph (56 kilometers) speed limit.

The driver is being held in the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide.

An investigation is ongoing.

