WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say they are investigating an armed robbery by two men wearing face covers.

Authorities say the suspects entered a Dollar General store in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Both were wearing face covers, and one was armed with a gun.

Masks and face covers have become a common sight in stores and on streets amid the coronavirus epidemic. State officials have urged everyone to wear cloth face masks in stores and other public settings when social distancing is difficult.

Police say the suspects corralled employees and customers together inside Dollar General before ordering an employee to open the safe and cash registers. They also demanded that all the individuals turn over their money.

No one was injured.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.