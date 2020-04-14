The social media company Reddit has started publishing previously withheld details about political advertising on its platform, following the lead of competitors Facebook and Twitter that increased transparency on their platforms in response to alarm over “fake news” and foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Reddit’s answer is a searchable database of political advertising on its platform back-dated through 2019 that reveals advertisers, spending and greater details about where the advertisers want the ads to run on Reddit and where the Reddit users are geographically located that advertisers want to reach.

The database is available on a dedicated webpage, the subreddit “r/RedditPoliticalAds,” run by the site’s administrators. The company also updated its political advertising policy to compel advertisers to work with Reddit’s sales team and leave comments “on” for ads in the first 24 hours of any ad campaign to spur interaction.

“We hope this update will give you a chance to engage directly and transparently with political advertisers around important political issues, and provide a line of sight into the campaigns and political organizations seeking your attention,” read Reddit’s announcement. “By requiring political advertisers to work closely with the Reddit Sales team, ensuring comments remain enabled for 24 hours, and establishing a political ads transparency subreddit, we believe we can better serve the Reddit ecosystem by spurring important conversation, enabling our users to provide their own feedback on political ads, and better protecting the community from inappropriate political ads, bad actors, and misinformation.”

Reddit had already enacted a fairly restrictive political advertising policy — forbidding deceptive and untrue advertising, refusing ads from advertisers and candidates outside the U.S., and only allowing ads at the federal level.

Each political ad on Reddit’s platform is “manually reviewed for messaging and creative content,” which differs from some of its competitors that rely more heavily on automated and algorithmic approaches to screening content.

Reddit’s more individualized approach is partially attributable to the size of its user base: The company reports more than 430 million monthly active users, whereas Facebook reported having more than 2.5 billion monthly active users at the end of 2019.

Reddit’s audience is more organized than communities gathering on other social media sites. Reddit relies more upon users’ engagement within various subreddit communities to elevate content on its platform, while others such as Twitter rely more heavily on the recency of content posted, or such as Facebook that has historically relied greater upon a user’s network of friends.

In response to its users’ behavior, Reddit is also sharing details about who advertisers are excluding from their ad campaigns. When a political advertiser wants to eliminate a particular community or geographical location from its advertising campaign, Reddit will share that information about who is excluded with the public. Rather than exclusively providing details about who sees a political ad, Reddit is also explaining which interest groups, digital communities, and geographical locations were excluded from the advertising.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.