Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and his wife Heather Zimmerman launched the Pros for Heroes COVID-19 Relief Fund on Tuesday and pledged $100,000 to assist health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Zimmerman plans for other Washington pro athletes to make donations and raise awareness. The campaign’s GoFundMe page Tuesday showed that Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom donated $20,000, and the Pros for Heroes Twitter account reported that former Nationals star Anthony Rendon made a donation as well.

“The goal of the Pros for Heroes campaign – launched by Washington National Ryan Zimmerman and his wife, Heather, along with the support of numerous athletes across the DC region and the country – is to ensure that health care professionals have the tools they need to stay safe, including supplies, reliable equipment and healthy meals for themselves and their families every day,” a statement from Pros for Heroes said.

On Easter Sunday, the Zimmermans thanked health care workers at Inova Fairfax Hospital via a Zoom call and donated meals to them.

“We just wanted to let you know not only how much we appreciate what you’re doing, but everyone in the area appreciates what you’re doing,” Ryan Zimmerman told them. “Going in there every day and putting your lives and your families’ lives at risk to help save other people’s lives is pretty special.”

