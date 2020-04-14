President Trump’s reelection campaign panned former President Barack Obama’s pending endorsement of Joseph R. Biden’s White House bid, saying the Democratic primary race left him with no other option.

Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager, claimed that Mr. Obama tried to stop Mr. Biden from running “out of fear that he would embarrass himself.”

“Obama was right in the first place: Biden is a bad candidate who will embarrass himself and his party,” Mr. Parscale said in a statement. “President Trump will destroy him.”

Mr. Biden leads in national polls and also is polling ahead of Mr. Trump in most swing state polls.

Mr. Obama, set to endorse Mr. Biden in a video message Tuesday, has so far stayed out of the primary race.

“Now that Biden is the only candidate left in the Democrat field, Obama has no other choice but to support him,” Mr. Parscale said. “Even [Vermont Sen. Bernard] Sanders beat him to it.”

Mr. Sanders, who ended his bid for the Democratic nomination last week, endorsed Mr. Biden Monday after getting a heads-up from the Biden camp that the Obama endorsement was coming.

