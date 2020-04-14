President Trump met Tuesday with survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a Michigan lawmaker and an ex-NFL player who said a malaria drug promoted by the president saved them and an Arkansas patient who tested negative five days ago but is only feeling “85%” better.

“Stay away from me, please,” Mr. Trump told her to laughter in the Cabinet Room.

Mr. Trump went around the table but focused on Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett, a Democrat who said she got better after taking a malaria drug known as hydroxychloroquine.

The president has promoted the drug as a potential game-changer despite a lack of proven clinical data and concern about side effects. He says people who are dying have nothing to lose.

“Had you not brought this to the forefront … I wouldn’t be here today to even have this conversation with you and talk about the needs of Detroit and talk about the people who really need this,” said Mrs. Whitsett.

The legislator and her husband, Jason, said they were able to get a prescription for the drug from their doctor.

“It needs to be something that’s readily available to everyone in the city of Detroit,” she said.

Mr. Trump, who won Michigan in 2016 and is hoping to nab the state in November, joked there may be a political upside to the legislator’s story.

“I don’t see her voting for Sleepy Joe Biden,” Mr. Trump said.

Much of the public focus on COVID-19 has been on the awful death toll from the virus and the frantic scramble to test for the virus and provide acute care. But 465,000 people have officially recovered from COVID-19, including over 44,00 in the U.S., according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

“They’re very brave, some of them were right at the edge, they thought it was over,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s a rough plague, I call it the plague, I call it the scourge, I call it whatever you want to call it. It’s rough, it’s bad.”

A 34-year-old said he was surprised to get the disease because he rarely gets sick, and Carl Goldman — a former passenger on the hard-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan — said he woke up on a military plane back to the U.S. with a high fever.

He said he had shortness of breath during his bout and that multi-tasking was impossible. Mr. Goldman said his wife, who attended the meeting, never developed the disease and scientists are trying to find out why.

Ex-NFL tight end Mark Campbell said he’s not sure how he got the virus, except he did touch a gas-pump handle in northern Michigan.

Like Mrs. Whitsett, he credited the hydroxychloroquine.

“I would say within 12 hours I already saw improvement,” Mr. Campbell said, noting he also took azithromycin and zinc — a combination that Mr. Trump has recommended.

For these survivors, there’s the upside of full or partial immunity to future infection from the viral strain. Their blood plasma might even help others fight off the disease amid the pandemic.

Yet patients who made it out alive face the prospect of long-term health problems. The patients who met Mr. Trump said they were doing well — a few still felt sluggish, and Mr. Campbell said “my lung capacity isn’t quite where it was.”

The coronavirus clearly impacts the lungs, yet it also appeared to attack the liver, muscle, gastrointestinal tract, lymph nodes, and heart, according to a recent study of blood tests among 34 patients in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.

Even among those who survived, were discharged and tested negative twice, there were signs their body functions had “failed to return to normal” compared to healthy volunteers in the study.

“This finding indicates that these discharged patients, regardless of the severity of their previous symptoms, had not been fully recovered from the disease in the aspect of metabolism,” particularly liver functions.

The authors said these patients will “still need better nutrition and care that would be very helpful for their faster and full recovery from the disease.”

