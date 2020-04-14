President Trump said Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s bid for independence on reopening New York and other states “won’t happen.”

The president said on Twitter that Mr. Cuomo has been “calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc.”

“I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!” the president vowed.

Mr. Cuomo and six other governors from Delaware to Massachusetts announced Monday that they are crafting their own joint plan on how and when to reopen schools and businesses in their states.

Mr. Trump, who is unveiling his own task force on Tuesday to determine how to reopen the country for business again, said he has the “ultimate authority.” Mr. Cuomo disagreed.

“We don’t have a king. We have an elected president,” Mr. Cuomo said on CNN. “The Constitution clearly says the powers that are not specifically listed for the federal government are reserved for the states, and the bounds between federal and state authority are central to the Constitution — one of the great balances of power.”

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington state also are announcing their own plan on Tuesday for reopening.

The president also compared himself to the legendary Capt. Bligh, facing a rebellious crew in the classic film “Mutiny on the Bounty.”

“Tell the Democrat Governors that ‘Mutiny On The Bounty’ was one of my all time favorite movies,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!”

