An Illinois company that’s played an outsized role in coronavirus testing said Wednesday it’s added an immunity test to its portfolio and will ship nearly 1 million tests to U.S. customers before the end of the week.

Abbott Laboratories said it will ship about 4 million tests in April and be able to produce about 20 million per month as of June.

The antibody, or “serological,” tests will be a critical tool for the nation as it tries to emerge from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis and get life back to normal.

The tests will determine whether someone had the disease — some people might not know if they did — and developed antibodies that protect them from future infections.

“It will provide more understanding of the virus, including how long antibodies stay in the body and if they provide immunity,” Abbott Laboratories said in a news release. “This type of knowledge could help support the development of treatments and vaccines.”

The antibody test is the third test rolled out by Abbott, after its m2000 lab equipment and its “ID NOW” rapid test, which can spit out results in minutes and is being used by the White House to test people who come in close contact with President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

The company said its new test identifies the IgG antibody, a protein the body makes in the latter stages of infection and could persist for months or even years after a person has recovered.

Abbott is providing the tests under Food and Drug Administration guidance but it is seeking emergency use authorization from the agency, which would give the test an added stamp of approval.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, White House policymakers and others have pointed to the serological tests as the best way to figure out who has a level of protection to the disease and can return to work to get the economy revving.

The testing will be especially useful for health care workers on the front lines of the fight or essential workers who must be out in society instead of hunkered at home.

COVID-19 is a new disease and there is no clear treatment or vaccine for it, so scientists are trying to figure out how much protection previously infected persons can develop and how long it lasts.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.