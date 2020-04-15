Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday that she has been talking to former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign and is open to endorsing his bid if he moves on certain issues.

Speaking on a Politico Playbook virtual briefing, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said lines of communication have opened with the Biden campaign this week and said she wants to see him move closer to her far-left vision on health care, immigration, and climate change.

“I would love to see the vice president clarify and deepen his policy stances on certain issues, but aside from that I think it is incredibly important that we support the Democratic nominee in November,” she said

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said Mr. Biden is the lesser of two evils.

“It is either going to be Donald Trump or Joe Biden that will be elected president in November,” she said.

“We have to live in the reality of those choices, and I know there are a lot of folks who are uncomfortable with that,” she said. “But as a person that represents and intensely vulnerable community - a community where this choice can very much mean the difference between life and death or being separated from their children or not - I think it is for me personally very important to be in solidarity with the families that I represent in supporting Joe Biden in November.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.