GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Anti-abortion advocates in North Carolina claim that their constitutional rights were violated after they were arrested outside an abortion clinic for violating a stay-at-home order.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the group filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday against the city of Greensboro and Guilford County.

The group is called Love Life. It’s a Charlotte-based religious group that opposes abortion.

Its members said in court filings that they were praying and ministering outside A Woman’s Choice clinic in Greensboro last month. They said several members were arrested or cited for “travel(ing) for a non-essential function” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney Denise Harle said in statement that it if “abortion businesses can stay open to perform elective abortions during the pandemic, Christians who abide by health and safety guidelines should certainly be allowed to pray outside.”

The group is being represented by the conservative Christian nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom.

City and county officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Charlotte Observer.

The county and city had issued a stay-at-home order on March 27 that limited non-essential travel.

