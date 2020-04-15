More than 20 conservative advocacy groups are pushing Congress to take action against trial lawyers who may seek to exploit the coronavirus crisis.

Americans for Tax Reform president Grover Norquist, Committee to Unleash Prosperity president Steve Moore, Americans for Prosperity chief governmental affairs officer Brent Gardner, and FreedomWorks vice president Jason Pye, are among the leaders asking lawmakers to enact stronger liability protections to better protect those on the frontlines of the coronavirus response efforts.

The group sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday warning that if action is not taken now, industries that are vital to the nation’s economic recovery could suffer “catastrophic bankruptcies.”

“Because of the looming threat posed by the trial lawyers’ tort agendas, doctors and healthcare professionals remain fearful of making the tough healthcare decisions that are needed to respond to this pandemic; hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities are afraid that the care delivered in unprecedented circumstances will be second-guessed; manufacturers are hesitant to produce essential products; and transportation companies are risking their very existence to keep America supplied,” the groups wrote. “If the trial lawyers’ predatory, self-serving agenda succeeds, it will hobble our nation’s economic recovery. Costs will significantly rise on the American people in the form of higher healthcare bills, reduced competition and access to treatment and care, and increased prices on the goods and services that they need to weather this crisis.”

The groups call for lawmakers to enact “reasonable constitutional reform proposals” that create shields from trial lawyers’ litigation that could stunt economic growth in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

As President Trump begins discussions with governors nationwide about when and how to reopen their states for business, federal policies regarding the liability of those returning to work could prove critical to the risks American entrepreneurs are willing to take in the coming months.

