The coronavirus crisis isn’t an automatic excuse to be able to vote by mail in Texas, the state’s attorney general said Wednesday, shooting down the suggestion by voting rights advocates that the law’s interpretation be broadened to allow more people to cast ballots by post this year.

Ken Paxton said someone must suffer a “sickness or physical condition” in order to vote by mail. Someone who was ill with COVID-19 and who can’t make it in-person to the polls could use the mail option, but fear of contracting the disease isn’t a valid disability under state law.

“Mail ballots based on disability are specifically reserved for those who are physically ill and cannot vote in-person as a result,” he wrote in a letter giving guidance. “The integrity of our democratic election process must be maintained, and law established by our legislature must be followed consistently.”

He said obtaining a ballot under false pretenses is a violation of the law.

And he also said anyone who urges a voter to cast a mail-in ballot based solely on fear of COVID-19 could also face criminal sanctions.

Mr. Paxton wrote the guidance to the chair of the Texas House of Representatives Committee on Elections.

Texas currently requires voters to have a specific reason to vote by mail.

The Texas Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit demanding that change during the coronavirus crisis. Joined by liberal voting-rights groups, the Democrats argue that COVID-19 creates a disability for all voters, and all state voters should be allowed to cast ballots through the post.

