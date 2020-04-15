New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he’s issuing an executive order requiring all people in the state to wear a mask or face covering in public situations where they cannot maintain “social distancing.”

“All people in public must have a mask or mouth and nose covering, and they must wear it in a situation where you cannot or are not maintaining social distancing,” Mr. Cuomo said at his daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation in his state.

“If you’re going to be in public and you cannot maintain social distancing, then have a mask,” he said.

“You’re walking down the street alone — great,” he said. “You’re now at an intersection and there are people in the intersection and you’re going to be in proximity to other people — put the mask on.”

He suggested that someone who wants to venture out for a jog and doesn’t think they’ll run into anyone else have something on hand.

“So you wear a mask, you keep it below your chin and then when you are running and you come close to a person, you either run across the street or you put the mask up over your mouth and nose,” he said.

He said there would be a three-day notice to give people time to comply and that there could potentially be civil penalties.

“Stopping the spread is everything. How can you not wear a mask when you come close to a person? On what theory would you not do that?” he said. “I hope New Yorkers will do it because it makes sense.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently changed its guidance to encourage people to wear cloth face coverings in public when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

