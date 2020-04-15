Move over, Dr. Fauci bobbleheads, there’s a new bobblehead on the block.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame released a Dr. Deborah Blix bobblehead Wednesday, with sales designed to help the 100 Million Mask Challenge. The Blix Bobblehead comes after the Hall had enormous success with Dr. Anthony Fauci models, raising more than $130,000 for the same charity.

“Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Dr. Birx deserves it given what she has done and continues to do for our country and the world in the battle against COVID-19,” bobblehead Hall of Fame CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Dr. Birx and are excited to be able to use the bobblehead to continue to raise funds for a vital cause that is helping to keep those on the front lines protected while also making people smile during these unprecedented times.”

A former U.S. Army colonel, Dr. Birx has become a familiar figure to Americans through her participation in daily coronavirus briefings held by President Trump at the White House. Dr. Birx serves as the response coordinator for the White House’s coronavirus task force.

In that role, Dr. Birx has become well known for her fashion sense as well as her perceived straight-shooting, and the bobblehead figurine features her “wearing one of her signature scarves as she passionately makes a point.”

The Dr. Fauci doll was released on April 1 and has become the HOF’s best selling bobblehead of all time, surpassing that of Sister Jean, the basketball loving nun who follows the team from Loyola Chicago.

The Hall donates $5 for every Dr. Fauci or Dr. Birx trinket to the Protect the Heroes Fund, which has launched the 100 Million Mask Challenge to get protective equipment for people battling the virus on the front lines since it first erupted in Wuhan, China, last year.

Dr. Birx bobbleheads cost $25 with an $8 shipping fee, and they are expected to ship in July, Mr. Sklar said.

