Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday said the World Health Organization has been a “longstanding partner” with the CDC in fighting global health crises.

“[I’m] just going to say that WHO has been a longstanding partner for CDC,” Dr. Redfield said on “CBS This Morning.” “We’ve worked together to fight health [crises] all around the world. We continue to do that.”

“WHO has been a long-term and still is a great partner for us,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do all we can together to try to limit this.”

Dr. Redfield had been asked whether cutting off funding for the WHO is dangerous amid a global pandemic.

“Those decisions that are going to be made above related to some of the geopolitical issues I have to leave to those that really have that expertise,” he said.

President Trump had announced Tuesday the U.S. would suspend contributing to the group pending a review, saying the WHO flubbed the early response to the COVID-19 outbreak by buying into China’s questionable reporting and opposing restrictions on travel from countries like China.

“I think it’s important at this point that we leave the analysis of what could have been done better and what maybe we did well to once we get through this and get through the outbreak,” Dr. Redfield said.

