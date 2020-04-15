The endorsements keep rolling in for Joseph R. Biden’s presidential bid.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday announced her support for Mr. Biden.

Ms. Warren touted his empathy and experience.

“Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service,” she said in a video post on social media. “He knows that a government-run with integrity, competence, and heart will salve lives and save livelihoods, and we can’t let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”

“That is why I am proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of The United States,” she said.

Ms. Warren ended her presidential bid early last month after failing to score a single primary win through the Super Tuesday contests.

The Massachusetts Democrat was one of the first 2020 contenders to take aim at Mr. Biden, accusing him of siding with the credit card companies in 2005 when he helped usher a bankruptcy bill through the Senate.

Seeking to dull the criticism from the party’s left-wing, Mr. Biden last month embraced Ms. Warren’s plan for overhauling the nation’s bankruptcy laws.

Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont also threw their support behind Mr. Biden this week.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.