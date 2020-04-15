Officials in Greenville, Mississippi, said they will no longer target worshippers at drive-in church services following clarification from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves that such services are “essential.”

The small city backed off after authorities had drawn national attention by handing out $500 tickets at one church parking lot service and showing up in force to shut down another.

Greenville Mayor Erick Simmons “states that all drive-in and parking lot church services are allowed in the City of Greenville so long as families stay in their cars with windows up and all state and federal social distancing guidelines and standards are adhered to and complied with,” the city said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“Churches are still encouraged to host church services via electronic, social media, streaming and telephonic platforms,” the city continued.

Earlier this week, Mr. Simmons held a press conference insisting he was not trying to single out religious groups.

But religious legal groups urged Mr. Simmons to reconsider, and local pastors vowed to continue holding services in an echo of a flashpoint between church and state officials that also are erupting in Kentucky and elsewhere during the coronavirus emergency.

Mr. Simmons, who has described himself as a devout Christian, also reminded pastors that local radio stations would provide free airtime for them “to reach their parishioners.”

The city had been at odds with pastors at Temple Baptist Church and King James Baptist Church last week. In the run up to Easter Sunday, Mr. Reeves also encouraged churches to hold online services but the governor said he would not mandate they do so.

On Wednesday, Mr. Reeves made it explicit that the state considers services “essential” if they are held in drive-by or parking lot settings.

In Greenville, city employees had managed to quash the $500 tickets handed out individually to a handful of worshippers at Temple Baptist last Wednesday.

On Thursday of last week, after vowing to hold services at King James Baptist, pastor Charles Hamilton lit into several police officers who arrived to break up his small, outdoor service to people parked in their cars.

The mayor promptly labeled the pastor’s vow a “provocation.”

First Liberty, a religious nonprofit, applauded Mississippi’s clarity. The group had sent a letter to Mr. Simmons on behalf of King James Baptist and also had obtained a federal judge’s stay on a Kentucky order that would have stopped Easter services at a Louisville church.

“We thank Governor Reeves and Mayor Simmons for recognizing the importance of protecting religious liberty by clarifying that drive-in church services are allowed during this difficult time,” said Jeremy Dys, a special counsel for litigation at First Liberty.

