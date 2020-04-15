Countries around the world are condemning President Trump’s announcement to suspend funding from the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump said the U.S. will stop funding to the United Nations-backed organization while his administration reviews its role in “mismanaging” the coronavirus crisis.

But by Wednesday morning, the announcement received criticism from countries around the world, which are battling their own coronavirus outbreaks at home.

“At a time like this when we need to be sharing information and we need to have advice we can rely on, the WHO has provided that,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. “We will continue to support it and continue to make our contributions.”

She said the WHO is an essential component of battling the highly contagious virus.

The European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell tweeted, “deeply regret U.S. decision to suspend funding to WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever.”

Mr. Trump said in his announcement the U.S. contributes up to $400 million while superpowers like China, where the outbreak began, contribute closer to $40 million.

The WHO, based in Switzerland, is considered the world leader in public health emergencies, such as the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has been nearly stamped out amid violent conditions.

Mr. Trump frequently criticizes multilateral organizations that cost plenty of U.S. money, and recently labeled the WHO as being “China-centric.” But he has been reluctant to attack Chinese President Xi Jinping, who controls the centralized communist government in Beijing.

Since Mr. Trump’s announcement, several nations have pointed to China to blame, rather than the WHO.

Australian Prime Minister said on Australian radio that he understands Mr. Trump’s frustration and disagrees with China’s move to reopen wet markets, but “the WHO also as an organisation does a lot of important work including here in our region in the Pacific and we work closely with them.”

The former leader of Britain’s MI6 foreign intelligence service John Sawers told BBC Radio that “‘It would be better to hold China responsible for those issues than the WHO. … But that doesn’t excuse the head of the WHO for failing to stand up for the facts, the data, and making the right demands of China.”

“There is deep anger in America at what they see as having been inflicted on us all by China, and China is evading a good deal of responsibility for the origin of the virus, for failing to deal with it initially,” he continued. “At the same time, we cannot find a way out of this without working with China. … The world will not be the same after the virus as it was before.”

