The public continues to bear up under alarming or disruptive coronavirus experiences. They may tire of hand sanitizer, masks and safety gloves. But a hefty majority are not quite ready to return to their normal lives — and some are ready to preserve social distancing and limited activities indefinitely. Republicans, however, are not quite so eager.

An ambitious new Gallup poll reveals that 71% of Americans would rather “wait and see what happens with the spread of the virus” before returning to the days of no restrictions, open schools and flourishing businesses. Another 10% would prefer to postpone the return to normal life indefinitely. A mere 20% are ready to jump back to their previous lifestyle immediately.

Yes, there is a pronounced partisan divide.

The survey found that 31% of Republicans are prepared to resume normal life immediately — the highest percentage among the 15 demographic groups included in the poll of 3,881 U.S. adults conducted April 3-5 and released Wednesday.

In contrast, only 11% of Democrats want their normal lifestyle back right now — the lowest percentage among the respondents.

Another 61% of Republicans are willing to “wait and see what happens” compared to 79% of Democrats. Again, they represent the extremes among the demographics. Meanwhile, 8% of Republicans and 10% of Democrats are willing to continue limited contact and social distancing indefinitely.

So when will America return to normal? This is a work in progress, and a very complex process with many unknown factors. But here is one perspective. Consider that Iceland — which has had 1,700 case of coronavirus, 100 hospitalizations and eight deaths to date — is waiting until May 4 to reopen schools and such sites as museums or hair salons. Social distancing practices will still be in place and large public gathering will continue to be banned according to the nation’s health officials.

AMONG THE POSSIBILITIES

‘It’s time to start working on our post-quarantine wish lists,” advises PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser, who says that even after five weeks of “Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu shutdown” he has enjoyed some fleeting moments of optimism.

He shares eight items on his personal wish list. They include a desire to “never talk about toilet paper with another human being again,” and to “stop buying things from China.” He also promises to experience “better living through ZOOM,” eat “all fresh vegetables” bar none, hang out with his neighbors and accept social invitations normally turned down. Mr. Kruiser also promises to “go to a bar, sit there and maybe never leave” and go to Disneyland.

‘BIDEN CRUSHING CUOMO’

Well, so much for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s chances in the presidential race, at least according to a new Zogby Analytics poll which declares that “Joe Biden is crushing Cuomo.” It finds that presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden leads Mr. Cuomo 61% to 19% in a poll of Democratic voters. Another 11% would prefer “someone else” and the rest are just not sure.

“Governor Cuomo is the media darling right now, but think how hypothetical nominee Andrew Cuomo would resonate with voters in Ohio, Michigan, Florida, and Wisconsin? Will voters respond positively to his liberal record i.e., he champions government intervention in markets, passed the strictest gun laws in the nation, and he has been accused of having little empathy for small businesses. This could play well with union voters in some of the Rust Belt states, but can Cuomo win over the swing voters who voted for Trump in 2016? It’s hard to see it right now.” says veteran pollster John Zogby.

“Joe Biden will have to save his best for last because so far he has not had many great sound bites on the campaign trail, and has a looming sexual assault allegation hanging over his head. ‘Say it ain’t so, Joe,’ is going to have to become ‘Scranton Joe’ really quick,” the pollster said.

A HELPFUL ATTITUDE

One noteworthy entrepreneur is candid about the best way to restart the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is such a moving target that I think the biggest mistake we can make is to rush to a decision,” Mark Cuban — owner of the Dallas Mavericks — tells Fox News.

He is a member of the new White House “economic revival” advisory council, a 50-member group that includes such notables as Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos, who is worth $128 billion; Condoleezza Rice, a master diplomat who has lent her expertise to several administration; the chairman of the uber-sucessful Chick-fil-A restaurant chain, Dan Cathy; and David S. Taylor, CEO of Procter & Gamble — where the corporate mission is centered on “improving consumers’ lives in small but meaningful ways each day.”

And Mr. Cuban’s attitude toward President Trump?

“I’m going to help him in every way I can — whatever he needs me to do,” Mr. Cuban tells the network.

ANOTHER HELPFUL ATTITUDE

A pair of very noteworthy private clubs not far from the U.S. Capitol itself are keeping a sharp focus on first responders and the doctors and nurses of Children’s National Hospital at the moment. Executive chefs Marcus Worley of the Capitol Hill Club and Troy Jackson of the National Democratic Club are preparing some scrumptious lunches each day for the medical heroes and donating and delivering additional meals to busy first responders.

Yay.

“We are pleased to do this, and greatly appreciate the generosity of our food purveyors in making it possible,’ notes Jon Magill, president of the Capitol Hill Club.

POLL DU JOUR

• 67% of U.S. voters say it’s important that Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden pick a running mate who has “legislative experience.”

• 48% of U.S. voters say it’s important he pick a running mate who is “younger than him.”

• 33% say it’s important he pick someone who is “religious.”

• 31% say it’s important he pick someone who is “more conservative than him.”

• 29% say it’ important he pick a running mate who is a woman.

• 25% say it’s important that he pick someone who is “more liberal than him.”

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,990 registered U.S. voters conducted April 10-12.

