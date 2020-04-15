German authorities say they successfully thwarted Islamic State terror attacks on U.S. military bases and an individual who was “critical of Islam.”
Prosecutors said five suspects — one who has been in detention for roughly a year — sought out attacks against “U.S forces in Germany or even individual people,” Reuters reported Wednesday.
A recent terror raid near Essen and Duesseldorf ended the threat and resulted in a series of arrests.
Prosecutors named the following suspects while maintaining Germany’s privacy regulations:
- Azizjon B.
- Muhammadali G.
- Farhodshoh K.
- Sunatullokh K.
- Ravsan B. (in detention before the raid).
The men are also accused of being in contact with leading members of the terror group in Afghanistan and Syria.
“They planned a murder attack on one person who had made public comments that they viewed as being critical of Islam,” prosecutors said, Reuters reported.
