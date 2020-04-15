German authorities say they successfully thwarted Islamic State terror attacks on U.S. military bases and an individual who was “critical of Islam.”

Prosecutors said five suspects — one who has been in detention for roughly a year — sought out attacks against “U.S forces in Germany or even individual people,” Reuters reported Wednesday.

A recent terror raid near Essen and Duesseldorf ended the threat and resulted in a series of arrests.

Prosecutors named the following suspects while maintaining Germany’s privacy regulations:

Azizjon B.

Muhammadali G.

Farhodshoh K.

Sunatullokh K.

Ravsan B. (in detention before the raid).

The men are also accused of being in contact with leading members of the terror group in Afghanistan and Syria.

“They planned a murder attack on one person who had made public comments that they viewed as being critical of Islam,” prosecutors said, Reuters reported.

