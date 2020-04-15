By Douglas Ernst - The Washington Times - Wednesday, April 15, 2020

German authorities say they successfully thwarted Islamic State terror attacks on U.S. military bases and an individual who was “critical of Islam.”

Prosecutors said five suspects — one who has been in detention for roughly a year — sought out attacks against “U.S forces in Germany or even individual people,” Reuters reported Wednesday.

A recent terror raid near Essen and Duesseldorf ended the threat and resulted in a series of arrests.

Prosecutors named the following suspects while maintaining Germany’s privacy regulations:

  • Azizjon B.
  • Muhammadali G.
  • Farhodshoh K.
  • Sunatullokh K.
  • Ravsan B. (in detention before the raid).

The men are also accused of being in contact with leading members of the terror group in Afghanistan and Syria.

“They planned a murder attack on one person who had made public comments that they viewed as being critical of Islam,” prosecutors said, Reuters reported.

