President Trump’s campaign says former Vice President Joe Biden is not up for the job, taking a swing at his 2020 rival for calling the coronavirus that’s shut down the country for several weeks “COVID-9.”

The accurate name, which has been repeated on broadcasts daily for more than a month, is COVID-19, named after the year it originated, 2019.

“Joe Biden masquerades as the guy with all the answers on the coronavirus but then he demonstrates quite clearly that he has no idea what he’s talking about,” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director.

The criticism comes after Mr. Biden was caught on video in an interview with Shevrin Jones, a Florida state representative.

“We have to invest more money in dealing with pandemic research, dealing with viruses, dealing with studies related to what these viruses are likely to be in the future. There is more than one coronavirus. This COVID-9 is one strain of that,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said.

A Trump campaign Twitter account also tweeted out the video of Mr. Biden, commenting: “He’s not up for the job, folks.”

