BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - A man died days after an early morning fire last week in an eastern Pennsylvania home, authorities said.

Delbert Kromer, 79. was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said. The death was ruled accidental due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Kromer was taken to the hospital after fire erupted in the Bethlehem home shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Bethlehem police and fire departments are investigating the death.

