PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday in Portland.

Pavel Krechko, 19, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of manslaughter, reckless driving, and two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It wasn’t immediately known if Krechko has a lawyer.

Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Brandon Cory Reid, 32, died at a hospital after the collision.

Officers found Krechko’s abandoned vehicle nearby. Investigators went to Krechko’s residence in Troudale about an hour after the crash and arrested him.

Krechko had been fleeing the scene of a minor crash when he hit Reid head-on at an intersection, police said.

This is the 13th traffic fatality in Portland in 2020, police said.

