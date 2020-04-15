The number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday surpassed 2 million globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

A total of 128,886 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and more than 500,000 have recovered.

The world hit the sobering mark of 1 million cases in 83 days, and the second million came just 14 days later, Reuters reported.

The U.S. has the highest death toll with more than 26,000 killed from the highly contagious virus. Over 3.1 million in the U.S. have been tested.

China, where the virus originated, has reported 3,346 deaths and 78,310 recoveries, prompting praise from the World Health Organization for its efforts to contain the spread.

