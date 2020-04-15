House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed President Trump’s decision to cut U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, vowing to fight back against it.

“Sadly, as he has since Day One, the President is ignoring global health experts, disregarding science and undermining the heroes fighting on the frontline, at great risk to the lives and livelihoods of Americans and people around the world,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday.

“This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged,” she added.

On Monday evening, Mr. Trump said he would cut funding to the WHO for “mismanaging” the coronavirus outbreak, pending a review. He noted the U.S. contributes up to $400 million while other countries, such as China, contribute closer to $40 million.

A top aide for Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey, House Appropriations Committee chairwoman, said the president does not have the “unilateral authority” to cut funding, comparing it to the controversial hold on military aid for Ukraine that ultimately led to the last year’s impeachment proceedings.

• Dave Boyer and David Sherfinski contributed to this report.

