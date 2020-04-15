Thousands of Michiganders protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home executive order drove to Lansing, Michigan, for a mass ‘drive-by’ protest on Wednesday.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition organized “Operation Gridlock” featuring protesters circling the Michigan State Capitol in their vehicles and honking their horns to show their opposition to the Democratic governor’s coronavirus-related restrictions. The protesters observed social distancing practices by remaining in their vehicles.

“Our Governor and her allies are infecting ALL of us with their radical, progressive agenda,” the Michigan Conservative Coalition said on its Facebook page organizing the protest. “Dope stores? Open. Abortion clinics? Open. Churches? Shut down. Local businesses? Going broke!”

The group added, “People always say: “Conservatives never protest because they are too busy working.” Well, guess what. You’re not working—so it’s time to PROTEST.”

The Operation Gridlock rally was set to begin at noon but thousands of vehicles arrived beforehand on Wednesday, according to organizers of the protest.

While aerial photos and videos showed some folks outside of their vehicles, the Michigan Conservative Coalition is asking protesters to remain inside their cars. The coalition posted rules for protesting that instructed participants to not leave their vehicles, to not drink too much water because there may be no bathrooms nearby, and to not turn around if they get stuck on highways into Lansing —because that’s part of the gridlock the protesters intended to cause.

“We can get this rally done and stay within the social distancing guidelines,” said Marian Sheridan, Michigan Conservative Coalition co-founder, in a statement. “Citizens are frankly tired of being treated like babies. As adults, we now know what needs to be done to stay safe.”

