Russia on Wednesday hit back at President Trump’s announcement to freeze U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, saying the decision made amid the coronavirus pandemic is “very alarming.”

Mr. Trump’s Tuesday announcement has been met with pushback from global leaders who have pointed at China to blame for the outbreak rather than the United Nations-backed agency.

“This is an example of a very selfish approach by the U.S. authorities to what is happening in the world as regards the pandemic,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia’s TASS news outlet.

Mr. Trump’s move came as the number of reported cases of coronavirus topped 2 million on Wednesday.

In his announcement, he said the U.S. contributes up to $400 million while superpowers such as China, where the outbreak began, contribute closer to $40 million.

Mr. Trump argued that the American funding wasn’t put to good use, and the WHO failed to vet and share information in a timely fashion.

“Such a blow to this organization at a time when the eyes of the world community are in many ways looking precisely to it is a step worthy of condemnation and censure,” Mr. Ryabkov said.

