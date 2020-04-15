The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has caused some Russian veterans organizations to ask President Vladimir Putin to postpone a massive military parade in Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory in World War II.

The appeal was signed by the heads of three Russian veterans’ organizations, the French news agency AFP reported.

“Based on the current situation in the world, it’s impossible to guarantee health and safety while holding the parade,” said Vladimir Shamanov, who signed the letter as head of the Russian Association of Heroes, according to AFP.

World leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron had been scheduled to attend the parade, which typically lasts for more than an hour. But those plans were set before the pandemic struck.

According to the AFP, there are no plans for Russia to drop the May 9 parade that would have sent thousands of troops into Moscow, even as local residents are quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic.

