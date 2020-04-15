The Supreme Court will hear the case over whether Congress and the state of New York can obtain President Trump’s financial records on May 12, after the original oral arguments were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing will take place through teleconference. A live audio stream will be available for the media and can be distributed to the public in real time.

The much-eyed legal dispute centers on the congressional authority to subpoena Mr. Trump’s private financial records and a challenge of a subpoena out of New York for Mr. Trump’s tax returns.

Other cases that have been rescheduled for next month after the delay involve a new challenge to the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive coverage, whether presidential electors have to cast their vote for the candidate who won their state, and a case involving an employment discrimination charge against a religious employer.

According to the May schedule issued by the high court, the justices will hear the Affordable Care Act challenge on May 6, the presidential electors’ case on May 13. The discrimination challenge will be heard on May 11.

The hearings all done via teleconference will give the public a first-ever peek into oral arguments at the high court without attending the proceedings in-person.

