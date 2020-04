ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a teenage girl.

Police say the unidentified girl was shot about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Police estimate she was between 13 and 16 years old. No further details have been released.

No arrests have been made.

