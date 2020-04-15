RIPLEY, Tenn. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in a double homicide in West Tennessee.

Juwun Lake, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

He is charged with fatally shooting Dietrich Rogers 41, and Joshua Yancy, 30, the bureau said. Ripley Police officers responded Saturday night to a report of a shooting and found the men’s bodies.

A joint investigation between Ripley police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified Lake as a suspect.

He remains in the Lauderdale County Jail without bond awaiting his first court appearance, the bureau said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Lake has an attorney.

