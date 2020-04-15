Taxpayers who haven’t signed up for direct deposit with the IRS can receive their emergency payments of up to $1,200 from the government more quickly by submitting their information on a new web app launched Wednesday, the Treasury Department announced.

The free “Get My Payment” app allows taxpayers who filed their tax returns in 2018 or 2019, but didn’t provide their banking information, to submit direct deposition information.

After submitting the information, the direct payments, including $500 per child, will be deposited directly in bank accounts instead of waiting for a check to arrive in the mail, Treasury said.

“We are pleased that more than 80 million Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments by direct deposit in record time,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The free ‘Get My Payment App’ will allow Americans who do not have their direct deposit information on file with the IRS to input it, track the status, and get their money fast.”

The online app will display on any desktop, phone or tablet, and doesn’t need to be downloaded from an app store. The portal can be found here at https://sa.www4.irs.gov/irfof-wmsp/login. Applicants will need to submit their Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address. To speed deliver, they’ll also need to supply their adjusted gross income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2018 or 2019; the refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return; their bank account type plus account number and routing number.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.