President Trump’s move to temporarily suspend U.S. payments to the World Health organization is not legal, according to a top aide for Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee.

The president does not have the “unilateral authority” to withhold the U.S. contribution to the WHO, said Evan Hollander, a spokesman for Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, New York Democrat.

“In a desperate attempt to deflect blame, President Trump is violating the same spending laws that brought about his impeachment,” Mr. Hollander said. “Moreover, refusing to fund the WHO is a foolish step that only weakens international tools to fight this pandemic and future global health emergencies.”

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) had concluded in January that Mr. Trump violated the federal Impoundment Control Act (ICA) when he held up military aid to Ukraine last year because the law doesn’t allow spending deferrals for policy reasons.

That series of actions led to the Democratic-controlled House’s voting to impeach the president in December for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, saying Mr. Trump withheld the funds to try to undermine the presidential campaign of Joseph R. Biden, who is now the likely Democratic nominee.

The GOP-controlled Senate voted to acquit Mr. Trump in February.

The White House forwarded a request for comment to the Office of Management and Budget, which didn’t immediately respond.

Mr. Trump on Tuesday announced the U.S. would suspend funding for the WHO pending a review.

He said the group bungled the response to the coronavirus pandemic by too eagerly accepting Beijing’s narrative about the extent of the problem in China, where the virus was first discovered, and by opposing travel restrictions from countries like China.

“The United States has a duty to insist on full accountability,” Mr. Trump said.

The White House did say on Wednesday that no more funding would be provided until the WHO’s “mismanagement, cover-ups, and failures can be investigated.”

Past administrations have also gotten unfavorable rulings from the GAO, which have no real legal force.

In 2016, the GAO said the Obama administration broke the law by illegally diverting billions of dollars in money tied to Obamacare.

The office also said the 2014 prisoner swap for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl broke the law because the Obama administration failed to give Congress a proper heads up on transferring detainees from Guantanamo Bay and improperly used money to facilitate the swap.

