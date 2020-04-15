The World Health Organization is cautioning countries that are considering easing coronavirus lockdown measures to implement the moves in two-week phases in an effort to evaluate any changes before further lowering restrictions.

Countries around the world have begun planning how to reopen businesses, schools and public spaces after weeks of intense social distancing and lockdown restrictions have been implemented, while others, including China and several European countries, have already lifted some restrictions.

“To reduce the risk of new outbreaks, measures should be lifted in a phased, step-wise manner based on an assessment of the epidemiological risks and socioeconomic benefits of lifting restrictions on different workplaces, educational institutions, and social activities,” the United Nations-backed organization said in its strategy update Wednesday.

Officials explained the world remains at a “pivotal juncture” in eradicating the highly contagious virus that has killed more than 128,000 people globally.

“Ideally there would be a minimum of 2 weeks between each phase of the transition, to allow sufficient time to understand the risk of new outbreaks and to respond appropriately,” the agency continued, cautioning of potential risks of resurgence of the disease once countries decide to reopen.

Spain, Italy and Austria on Tuesday allowed some businesses to open their doors and some people to return to work, despite warnings from the WHO that the number of COVID-19 cases around the world has “certainly” not hit its peak.

China last week reopened several major tourist sites and parks — bringing thousands of people gathered in Beijing and Huangshan mountain park — after seeing a significant drop in infection rates in recent weeks.

The country has also started to reopen its wet markets, while experts and health organizations caution of the danger posed by such locations for easily spreading pathogens from animals to humans.

Other jurisdictions such as France, Germany and several U.S. cities have extended lockdown and social distancing measures amid increasing numbers of new cases and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

