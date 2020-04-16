Approximately a third of the sailors serving aboard France’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier have contracted the coronavirus as navy officials begin to investigate how the virus spread so rapidly.

Of the ship’s 2,000 sailors, 688 have become infected with the coronavirus, the BBC reported Thursday, and the majority have remained on the aircraft carrier.

The ship had returned to France 10 days early from its deployment in the Atlantic Ocean after several crew members had shown symptoms. The carrier is docked in France’s port of Toulon.

The infection rate aboard the ship is expected to increase, while 20 sailors have been hospitalized and one is in intensive care.

Earlier this month, the USS Theodore Roosevelt reported about 600 cases of coronavirus aboard its 4,000-person ship.

This week, one USS Roosevelt crew member died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, after the American aircraft carrier had been docked in Guam for its sailors to receive emergency medical care.

The ship’s captain, Brett Crozier, was fired after a letter he penned warning of tragedy aboard the ship was obtained and published by a newspaper. Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly was later fired for his handling of the ship and Capt. Crozier’s removal.

