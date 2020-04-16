The Air Force late Wednesday announced an $84 million contract for an often-overlooked but crucial component of presidential aircraft: the owner’s manual.

In a brief announcement, the Pentagon said that Boeing has been awarded the massive contract to “modify commercial manuals” associated with the VC-25B, the military model of the 747 plane more commonly known as Air Force One.

The company has until 2025 to complete the manuals, officials said.

“This contract modification is to modify commercial manuals, update with VC-25B-specific information and deliver integrated manuals for the VC-25B system,” the contract announcement reads in part. “This includes manuals developed by both Boeing and their subcontractors.”

“Air Force One” refers to a pair of Boeing 747-200B series aircraft. The planes include a presidential suite, a medical operating room and a kitchen that can feed 100 people at a time.

The Air Force signed a $3.9 billion contract with Boeing in 2018 to build two new 747 planes to replace the older aircraft by the end of 2024, which would be the end of a second term for President Trump.

Defense Department budget documents released earlier this year showed a rendering of the new presidential plane, which will feature a white top half, blue bottom half, and a red stripe through the center. The words “United States of America” will be emblazoned on the side, as is the case with the current version.

The new design, which would replace the current light blue-and-white aircraft, mirrors the changes Mr. Trump has previously called for.

