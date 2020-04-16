A 41-year-old Chief Petty Officer from Fort Smith, Ark. has been identified as the crewman aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt who died from COVID-19, U.S. Navy officials announced Thursday.

Charles Robert Thacker, Jr., died Monday at the U.S. Naval Hospital on Guam, where his ship remains docked. His wife, also in the military, was flown to Guam and was at his side when he died, Navy officials said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, the ship’s commanding officer who replaced Capt. Brett Crozier, who had been fired by the now former Acting Secretary of the Navy.

Chief Thacker tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was then removed from the aircraft carrier and placed in isolation in Guam with other sailors. He was found unresponsive during a medical check and taken to the base hospital on Guam where he was placed in intensive care, Navy officials said.

Crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 remain in isolation at “controlled locations” on the base.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.